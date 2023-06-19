Mather Group LLC. Sells 129 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

