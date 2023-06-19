Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,667 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

