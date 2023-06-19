Mather Group LLC. Sells 38 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $799.96 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $373.15 and a 1-year high of $815.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

