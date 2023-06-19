Mather Group LLC. Sells 569 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

