Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.2% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

MRK opened at $109.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.