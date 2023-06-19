Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $109.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

