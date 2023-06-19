MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after buying an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $46.32 on Monday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

