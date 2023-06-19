MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $204.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

