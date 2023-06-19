MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,857. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

