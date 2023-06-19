MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $47.64 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

