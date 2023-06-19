MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Masco by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Stock Down 0.9 %

Masco stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.