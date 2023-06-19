MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

STAA stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

