MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $350,235,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,495,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 838,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 466,856 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRC opened at $30.77 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading

