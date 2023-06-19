MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

