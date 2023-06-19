MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

EXPO opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.06 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

