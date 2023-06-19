MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

