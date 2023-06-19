MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

