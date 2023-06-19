MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $736,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

AZTA opened at $46.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

