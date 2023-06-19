MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ingevity by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Ingevity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.