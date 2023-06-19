MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $39.86 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

