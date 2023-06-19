MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.