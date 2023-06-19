MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Henry Schein by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.