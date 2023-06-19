MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

