MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $43.52 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

