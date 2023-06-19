MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

