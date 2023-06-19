MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 901,624 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 777,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,749,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,918,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QDEL opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

