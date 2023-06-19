MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.14 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

