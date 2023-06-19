MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HE opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

