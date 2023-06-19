MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAN opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

