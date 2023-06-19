MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $19,268,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Brink’s by 44.7% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 143,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $72.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.