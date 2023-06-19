MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,891 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

