MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Globe Life by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.54 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

