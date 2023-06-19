MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

LYV stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

