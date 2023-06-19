MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth $140,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

SouthState Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $70.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.