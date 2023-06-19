MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Macerich by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

