MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $656.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $620.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.62.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

