MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

