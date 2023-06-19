MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,742 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 713,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $41.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

