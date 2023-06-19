MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

