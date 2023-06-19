MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Timken by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.