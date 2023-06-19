Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $145.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

