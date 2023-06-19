Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

