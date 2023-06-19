Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after buying an additional 343,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

