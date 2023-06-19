Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

