Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $356.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.77 and a 12-month high of $363.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

