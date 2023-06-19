Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

