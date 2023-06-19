Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Price Performance

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

