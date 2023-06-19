Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 559,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,960,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 477,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $230.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $218.61 and a one year high of $356.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.23.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

