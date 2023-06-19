Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
