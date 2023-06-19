Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.