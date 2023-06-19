Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

